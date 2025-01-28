More Than 350 UNICEF Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) More than 350 UNICEF aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip in ongoing efforts to meet the needs of about 1 million children after 15 months of bombardment.

The trucks, filled with water, hygiene kits, malnutrition treatments and other critical humanitarian aid, have been entering from crossing points at both the north and south of the Gaza Strip and being distributed with partners to families in need, UNICEF said in a statement.

"Our teams are working around the clock to scale up desperately needed humanitarian assistance, especially in areas not reached before the ceasefire due to operational challenges or restrictions," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

"The ceasefire has provided some relief, but families are returning to areas that have been completely destroyed. Physical and emotional scars run deep," she added.

