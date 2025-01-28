(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald wasted no time reshaping America's technological landscape. Trump signed three executive orders on and artificial intelligence during his first week back in office. These bold moves aim to cement U.S. dominance in two rapidly evolving fields.



Trump's first order targets digital technology. It creates a Presidential Working Group to develop a framework for digital assets. The order also explores the possibility of a national digital asset stockpile. Notably, it prohibits agencies from promoting central digital currencies.



The second order focuses on artificial intelligence. It revokes previous policies deemed to hinder innovation. The order calls for an AI Action Plan within 180 days. It emphasizes the development of AI systems free from ideological bias or social agendas.



A third order establishes a Presidential Science and Technology Advisory Committee. This group will likely guide the administration's approach to emerging technologies. The details of this order remain unclear, but its impact could be far-reaching.



These actions mark a significant shift from the previous administration's cautious stance. Trump's approach aligns with his campaign promise to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet." It provides the regulatory clarity that industry stakeholders have long sought.

Presidential Orders and Arizona Bill Mark New Era for Crypto and A.I. in the U.S.

At the state level, Arizona lawmakers have introduced a bill allowing public funds to invest in cryptocurrencies. The Senate Finance Committee approved the bill in a 5-2 vote. This move could set a precedent for other states considering similar measures.



Trump's orders have sparke mixed reactions. Supporters view them as necessary steps to maintain U.S. technological leadership. Critics worry about the potential risks of a less regulated approach to these emerging technologies.



As these policies take effect, their impact on the tech industry and economy will be closely watched. The coming months will reveal whether Trump's bold strategy will indeed propel America to the forefront of the digital revolution.



