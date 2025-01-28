14Th Kuwaiti Humanitarian Planeload Takes Off To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The 14th Kuwaiti plane took off on Tuesday to Damascus International Airport with 40 tons of food and necessary relief material on board as part of the "Kuwait is by Your Side" campaign.

This plane was prepared by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works in coordination with various state ministries.

Director of Al-Salam Association Hamad Al-Aoun told KUNA before take-off that the campaign continues to dispatch relief materials to implement the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership to support and assist the people of Syria.

Al-Oun pointed out that the selection of the shipment was done in coordination with Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society, consisting of basic food materials such as flour, dates, beans, lentils and other long-lasting items that could be stored for a long period to meet the needs of the families there.

It also contains blankets, winter clothes, jackets and other winter supplies to support a stable and warm winter for them, he added.

Al-Oun noted that the association is preparing to send more diverse relief aid as long as the Syrian people are in need of assistance, with the help of the Kuwaiti people and government.

On his part, Al-Salam association Advisor Jasser Al-Tammar told KUNA that Kuwait does not spare any effort in harnessing its energies to highlight its pioneering humanitarian role in the region in an effort to support security and stability, especially the neighboring brotherly and friendly countries among them.

He affirmed that the association is cooperating with its contributors to support humanitarian work, and to continue giving and making efforts aimed at meeting the needs of Syrian families.

This is the fifth airplane that was sent by Al-Salam association, with a total amount estimated at about 170 tons of various aid.

Today's plane brings total aid to Syria so far to 403 tons. (end)

