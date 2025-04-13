403
RSF Assault in Sudan Causes Deaths, Humanitarian Collapse
(MENAFN) In recent days, a minimum of 320 individuals have either lost their lives or sustained injuries following assaults by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Sudanese city of El Fasher and nearby regions in North Darfur, based on an announcement released on early Sunday by a local resistance organization.
The El Fasher Resistance Coordination, a grassroots collective, issued a statement detailing that Saturday's bombardment by RSF forces has caused an escalating number of fatalities and dire humanitarian consequences.
The situation is especially grim in Zamzam camp, where “all hospitals have shut down, and all medical staff and volunteers in the camp have been killed.”
The committee highlighted that the number of deceased continues to increase, stating that “five injured people are dying every hour due to the lack of medical care and absence of rescue teams.”
The RSF initiated this latest military campaign on El Fasher on May 10, disregarding global appeals to prevent further conflict in the city, which plays a critical role as a humanitarian center for the Darfur region.
On Saturday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Network reported that RSF troops had executed ten healthcare workers over a span of two days.
Separately, the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur, another local group, revealed that RSF shelling struck Abu Shouk camp during Maghrib prayer (dusk prayer) on Saturday evening, causing multiple deaths among displaced civilians.
Earlier on the same day, intense bombardment of the same site resulted in nearly five civilian deaths as well as leaving many others wounded.
The group noted that no emergency assistance could be provided due to the collapse of the region's healthcare infrastructure.
