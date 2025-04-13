403
Mediterranean EU Nations Demand Stricter Actions Against Irregular Migration
(MENAFN) Interior ministers from five European Union nations situated along the Mediterranean coastline issued a joint plea on Saturday for intensified action against unauthorized migration.
This call was made during the MED5 summit, which took place in Naples and brought together representatives from Spain, Malta, Greece, and the Greek Cypriot administration.
Also present were EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, as well as Frontex Executive Director, Hans Leijtens.
Following the conference, the MED5 group released a statement expressing approval of the European Commission's efforts to improve the effectiveness of migrant repatriation procedures.
The statement also highlighted the significance of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, emphasizing the need for its continued implementation.
The declaration emphasized the necessity of crafting appropriate and creative strategies to manage unauthorized migration and dismantle networks involved in human smuggling.
Based on an Italian news agency, the ministers pointed out the critical role of sufficient EU financial backing to facilitate voluntary departures and assist in the social reintegration of those who return to their countries of origin.
The MED5 countries also reached a consensus on forming fresh collaborations with key nations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East that serve as both source and transit points for migrants.
These countries are seen as strategically essential to the European Union’s security and long-term interests.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi emphasized the ongoing commitment to tackling people smuggling, stating after the session that “fighting human traffickers remains a top priority.”
He added, “We all agreed that Frontex must be strengthened.”
