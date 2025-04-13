403
Somali Premier Pays Visit to LasAnod Promoting Unity, Peace
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Somali Premier Hamza Abdi Barre headed a top-level delegation to LasAnod, the administrative hub of SSC Khatumo state.
This marked a significant move by the federal government toward engaging directly with the region.
Upon arrival, Barre was received with a warm welcome by leading figures of the local administration, including the head of the region, Abdikhadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, popularly known as “Fardiye,” along with members of the public who came out to greet the delegation.
According to officials accompanying the visit who spoke to a news agency, the Prime Minister is scheduled to engage in discussions with regional leaders, community groups, and women’s organizations.
These talks aim to address matters concerning the nation’s cohesion and long-lasting stability.
Somali government spokesperson Farhan Jim’ale described the trip as a “national peace and unity trip,” underlining its importance in fostering reconciliation and dialogue across the country.
Barre’s arrival marks the first time in over four decades that a Somali prime minister has visited this area, underscoring the historical significance of the occasion.
LasAnod, located in the northeastern Sool region, lies approximately 933 kilometers (579 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.
The city is historically notable as the site where President Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke was assassinated by a member of his own security detail during a 1969 visit.
In recent years, the region has become a center of conflict, with Khatumo’s unionist administration frequently clashing with Somaliland forces, who seek independence.
The situation escalated in 2023, leading to significant bloodshed and numerous casualties over several months of intense fighting.
