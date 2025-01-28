Asan Khedmat Centres Being Expanded: NSIA

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has unveiled plans to establish a large complex for Asan Khedmat (Easy Service) Centres in Kabul in the near future.

The Asan Khedmat Centres, launched in 2015 by the of Communications and Information Technology, were transferred to the NSIA in 2020.

Many people, who expressed satisfaction with the services provided by the centres, called for their expansion.

Mohammad Haleem Rafi, a spokesman for the NSIA, told Pajhwok Afghan News four such centres were currently functional in Kabul one each in Kandahar and Khost.

These centres offer services, including the issuance of new electronic ID cards, post-distribution services (adjustment of electronic ID cards), birth and death certificates, as well as consular services.

He noted on average, 2,000 applicants visited the Asan Khedmat centres in Kabul daily.

Rafi emphasised the expansion of the centres and cited plans for a large complex to be built in Kabul.

Without providing details, he said the complex would offer additional services such as passports, marriage certificates, educational documents and driving licences.

He added:“The centres offer quick and efficient services, and what sets them apart from other institutions is that, although the cost is slightly higher, the requirements are met swiftly under one roof.”

For example, the cost of an electronic ID card at other centres is 500afs, but at Asan Khedmat, it is 700afs. A birth certificate costs 200 afs at other centres, but 400 afs at Asan Khedmat.

The cost of a duplicate ID card is 1,000 afs at other centres, but 1,200 afs at Asan Khedmat. The cost of a death certificate is 200 afs at other centres, but 400 afs at Asan Khedmat.

Rafi explained the services were being offered in response to public demand, and while it might take several days to obtain a document at regular institutions, the process was completed within a day at Asan Khedmat.

“In the near future, we will open Asan Khedmat centres in Nangarhar, Helmand, Balkh, and Herat provinces. Electronic equipment is ready, staff has been hired and only the opening remains,” he said.

Additionally, plans are being hammered out to establish similar branches in Ghazni, Kunduz and other provinces where demand is high.

Rafi pointed out one of the key features of these centres was that residents from any province could visit any Asan Khedmat centre to obtain ID cards and other services.

Zabihullah Safi, general manager of the the Asan Khedmat centre in the Bagh-i-Bala area of Kabul, said the centres provided four main services.

First, the applicants' documents are checked, followed by identity verification and biometric procedures. Next, the service fee is paid through a private bank representative and finally, the document is verified, printed and sent for distribution.

He added 42 staff members were currently working at the centre, which operates from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Bakhtyar Ahmad Mamozai, a visitor to Asan Khedmat, told Pajhwok:“Yesterday, I came to get an ID card, completed all the step, and today I received my electronic ID card.”

He called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish more branches and make changes in regular institutions to simplify processes for people.

Similarly, Mohammad Asif, who travelled to Kabul from Khost, said:“I came to correct an error in my name on my ID card. I submitted an application yesterday, and today I received my (rectified) ID card.”

He expressed pleasure over his request being processed within 24 hours and urged the expansion of Asan Khedmat centres in Kabul and other provinces.

Safiullah, hailing from Kunar, also supported the establishment of similar centres in the eastern province, after visiting the centre to obtain a birth certificate.

