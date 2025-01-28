(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:49 PM EST - Avant Technologies, : With its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., a leading healthcare company focused on revolutionizing early detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Avant has started the budgeting process to fund Ainnova's upcoming interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ainnova will begin by requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA for guidance on the clinical testing needed for its Vision AI in the early detection of retinopathy, which will culminate with an FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the FDA to market its technology. Avant Technologies, Inc. shares O are trading off 3 cents at $0.67.



