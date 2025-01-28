Piet Van Dyke Has Published His New Album STOLEN GOODS
Date
1/28/2025 2:12:57 AM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Berlin (forpressrelease ) January 28, 2025 - Piet van Dyke has now released his new album STOLEN GOODS. In January 2025 it was available on all important streaming services like Spotify and on YouTube ( @pietvandyke ). STOLEN GOODS is his third album after TSCHOGA ZANBIL (2024) und KASSANDRA (2017).
The recordings are all cover songs as the title suggests. Stolen songs from the 60s and 70s from artists like SLADE, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, THE BAND, BOB DYLAN and DON MCLEAN. With the new album Piet van Dyke gives some insights about the musical influences that shaped him.
Piet van Dyke is a singer, guitarist, writer and composer. Today you call it a singer/songwriter. In total there are 12 songs on the 3rd album from Piet van Dyke, which has now been published by Manda Records (Berlin). Ten songs are in English and two in German.
Songs:
Title / Artists / Album / Year
- Far Far Away / Slade / Slade in Flame / 1975
- Lucky Man Away / Emerson Lake & Palmer / Emerson Lake & Palmer / 1970
- The Weight / The Band / Music from Big Pink / 1968
- The Silver Tongued Devil and I / Kris Kristofferson / The Silver Tongued Devil and I / 1974
- With a Little Help from My Friends / The Beatles / Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band / 1967
- Genug ist nicht genug / Konstantin Wecker / Genug ist nicht genug / 1977
- Little Tin Soldier / Donovan / Fairytale / 1965
- Suzanne / Leonard Cohen / Songs of Leonard Cohen / 1967
- Me and Bobby McGee / Kris Kristofferson / Kristofferson / 1970
- Schon morgen / Hannes Wader / Kleines Testament / 1976
- Forever Young / Bob Dylan / Planet Waves / 1974
- American Pie / Don McLean / American Pie / 1971
BIOGRAPHY:
Piet van Dyke was born in the last year of the 50s at the Lower Rhine. He grew up in the Westerwald and in the Lower Rhine area close to the dutch border. He studied at the universities of Duesseldorf and Hamburg, worked later in Munich and is now living in Berlin.
DISCOGRAPHY:
- STOLEN GOODS. Manda Records 2024
- TSCHOGA ZANBIL. Manda Records 2024
- KASSANDRA. Timezone Records 2017
Music Label: Manda Records by Marcus Friedrich Schultzn -
Media Contact:
Manda-Records
Bamberger Str. 31
10779 Berlin / Germany
Mr. Marcus Friedrich Schultz / Management
Phone: +49-157-8250 7756
E-Mail: ...
###
Company :-Manda-Records
User :- Marcus Friedrich Schultz
Email :-...
Phone :-+49-157-8250 7756
Url :-
MENAFN28012025003198003206ID1109136129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.