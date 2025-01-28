ADNOC Gas And JERA Agree To Supply LNG
By Alimat Aliyeva
ADNOC gas (UAE) has signed a liquefied Natural gas (LNG) supply
agreement with Japan's JERA Global Markets. The cost of the
three-year contract is $450 million, Azernews
reports.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be supplied from the ADNOC Gas
plant on Das Island, which has a production capacity of 6 million
tons per year.
"This agreement builds on the strong energy relationship between
the UAE and Japan and decades of cooperation between ADNOC Gas and
JERA. It strengthens our shared commitment to energy security and
the transition to a low-carbon future. We will continue to support
Japan's energy needs and reinforce our position as a reliable
partner in the global LNG market," said Fatemah Al Nuaimi, CEO of
ADNOC Gas.
JERA highlighted that the agreement enhances the long-standing
relationship between the companies, which was first established in
1977. It also serves as a continuation of the contract signed two
years ago between JERA Global Markets and ADNOC Gas.
JERA Global Markets is a joint venture between Japan's JERA and
France's EDF Trading, managing one of the largest energy portfolios
in the world. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with
offices in Tokyo, London, and Baltimore.
The partnership dates back to 1977, when Tepco (Tokyo Electric
Power Company) signed a long-term contract with ADNOC to supply LNG
from the Das Island facilities. Since its launch, the plant - which
is the third-longest operating LNG terminal in the world - has
shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide.
This new agreement highlights the ongoing strategic importance
of LNG in global energy markets and reinforces the UAE's position
as a leading supplier of natural gas. It also demonstrates ADNOC's
commitment to expanding its role in the energy transition,
supporting Japan's shift towards a more sustainable and diversified
energy mix. As global demand for cleaner energy solutions grows,
collaborations like this one are expected to play a pivotal role in
meeting future energy needs while addressing climate change
challenges.
