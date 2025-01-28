ADNOC Gas And JERA Agree To Supply LNG

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

ADNOC (UAE) has signed a liquefied (LNG) supply agreement with Japan's JERA Global Markets. The cost of the three-year contract is $450 million, Azernews reports.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be supplied from the ADNOC Gas plant on Das Island, which has a production capacity of 6 million tons per year.

"This agreement builds on the strong relationship between the UAE and Japan and decades of cooperation between ADNOC Gas and JERA. It strengthens our shared commitment to energy security and the transition to a low-carbon future. We will continue to support Japan's energy needs and reinforce our position as a reliable partner in the global LNG market," said Fatemah Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas.

JERA highlighted that the agreement enhances the long-standing relationship between the companies, which was first established in 1977. It also serves as a continuation of the contract signed two years ago between JERA Global Markets and ADNOC Gas.

JERA Global Markets is a joint venture between Japan's JERA and France's EDF Trading, managing one of the largest energy portfolios in the world. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Tokyo, London, and Baltimore.

The partnership dates back to 1977, when Tepco (Tokyo Electric Power Company) signed a long-term contract with ADNOC to supply LNG from the Das Island facilities. Since its launch, the plant - which is the third-longest operating LNG terminal in the world - has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide.

This new agreement highlights the ongoing strategic importance of LNG in global energy markets and reinforces the UAE's position as a leading supplier of natural gas. It also demonstrates ADNOC's commitment to expanding its role in the energy transition, supporting Japan's shift towards a more sustainable and diversified energy mix. As global demand for cleaner energy solutions grows, collaborations like this one are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting future energy needs while addressing climate change challenges.