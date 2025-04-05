Important Day To Reiterate Commitment Towards Viksit Bharat, Says PM Modi On BJP's Sthapna Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers on the occasion of the party's Sthapana Diwas and expressed gratitude to those who, over the years, dedicated themselves to the growth and strengthening of the party.

The BJP was formally established on April 6, 1980, during a workers' convention held at Kotla Ground in New Delhi, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee was chosen as its first president.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to all BJP Karyakartas on the party's Sthapana Diwas. We recall all those who devoted themselves to strengthening our party over the last several decades. This important day makes us reiterate our unparalleled commitment to work towards India's progress and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat."

Reaffirming the government's commitment to national development, he further added, "The people of India are seeing the good governance agenda of our party, which is also reflected in the historic mandates we've received in the years gone by, be it in the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly elections across different states and various local body polls across the nation."

Highlighting the party's approach to inclusive development, the Prime Minister said, "Our Governments will continue serving society and ensuring all-round development."

He also acknowledged the critical role of party workers in spreading the message of good governance at the grassroots level.

"My best wishes to all our hardworking Karyakartas, the backbone of our party, as they actively work on the ground and elaborate on our good governance agenda. I am proud of the manner in which our Karyakartas are working round the clock in every part of the nation and serving the poor, downtrodden as well as marginalised. Their energy and enthusiasm are truly motivating," the Prime Minister stated.

The party's roots, however, go deeper, tracing back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951. The Jana Sangh was established as a counter-response to the dominance of the Indian National Congress and in collaboration with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Widely perceived as the political arm of the RSS, the Jana Sangh formed the ideological and organisational base upon which the BJP was eventually built.

Though formally launched in 1980, the BJP's ideological foundation is deeply rooted in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. According to the party's official website, the post-independence era saw growing discomfort among nationalist citizens, especially after the demise of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

With what the party, on its website, describes as "Nehru's authoritarianism" gaining ground in the Congress, concerns arose over policies like minority appeasement, the license-permit-quota system, national security issues, and what was perceived as weak stances on Kashmir and other international matters.

"Frustrated by 'Nehruism' and India's silence on the atrocities being committed on Hindu minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee resigned from the Nehru cabinet," reads the BJP website.

It further notes, "As a result, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established on October 21, 1951, in Delhi's Raghomal Arya Kanya High School under the chairmanship of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee."