Dubai's New Variable Parking Fees: Some Residential Buildings Offer Cheaper Options For Motorists

Parking offered at some residential buildings in Dubai has become a viable option for some motorists following the increase in public parking fees brought about by the introduction of premium parking rates.

Some residential buildings - particularly in densely populated areas of Al Barsha, Karama, and Deira - have been offering parking for motorists long before Parkin PJSC (the largest operator of paid public parking facilities in Dubai) introduced variable parking fees on April 4 and increased the tariff during peak hours.

Khaleej Times checked and found parking at residential buildings still costs Dh5 per hour. There are also daily, weekly, and monthly rates.

Meanwhile, the tariff for on-street parking operated by Parkin has increased in places categorised as premium parking areas. From Dh2 or Dh4 (depending on the parking zone code), it is now Dh6 per hour during peak hours , which are from 8am to 10am (2 hours) and 4pm to 8pm (4 hours), excluding Sundays and public holidays. Parking fees during off-peak hours – from 10am to 4pm; and 8pm to 10pm – remain unchanged.

Densely populated areas, including those adjacent to or near public transport infrastructure have been categorised as premium parking spots. The zones are clearly marked with dedicated signage and tariff details on display. Zones A, B, C, and D designated as premium parking have now become AP, BP, CP, and DP.

The implementation of new variable parking fees translates to higher parking fees during peak hours in these premium parking areas. This also means additional expense for motorists .

Most residential buildings offer at least one free parking spot per unit. The problem is for those living in shared accommodation or families with more than one car – as they have to find the most economical way to park their vehicles.

Filipino expat Alfredo Pascual who lives in Al Barsha said he recently subscribed for monthly parking at the building next to where he lives.“There is no more parking space available in our building. Thankfully, the building next to us offers parking for Dh250 per month,” he told Khaleej Times.

“Rates vary,” he added,“I saw one building offering as low as Dh200 monthly but that's around 300m from where I live. So I chose the Dh250 instead.”

Limited parking spots

The only concern for Pascual is that there is no secured spot for parking. That means, if he comes home late, he has to settle for the farthest parking space or the one next to the wall or beam post, where it would be very tight to manoeuvre his car.

Meanwhile, M. Rangsant, a Thai expat, who lives in the same area in Al Barsha, noted that while some residential buildings advertise offering valet parking, it is not the same service one would get from a hotel when one leaves his/her car.

"It's actually another way to say you have to leave your key. In most instances, you have to give your car key to the watchman - who doubles as parking attendant - as he has to move your car when it is double parked,” added Rangsant.

Parking spaces in residential buildings are usually reserved for tenants but there are some enterprising operators who maximise the space by converting the driveway into a parking area, Khaleej Times has learnt.

“But it is still cheaper to park in a residential building rather than on the street. Residential building parking is also at least shaded,” said Rangsant, noting:“If you park your car even for just two hours during peak hours, that would cost you Dh12 daily or Dh72 weekly, and about Dh300 monthly.

“The only problem is that parking spots are limited and with the increase in public parking fees, there would be a greater demand. I just hope the residential parking operators would not consider increasing their weekly or monthly subscription,” she added.

Better option

Meanwhile, some motorists have opted for a better option to minimise their expenses by applying for a season parking pass, which they can use at different parking zones across Dubai. The price of which has remained unchanged following the introduction of variable parking fees.

Speaking to Khaleej Times over the weekend, Syrian expat Faris AbuNael said:“Now, with peak-hour charges going up to Dh6 per hour, I'm looking at spending an extra Dh12 to Dh16 a day for parking. "

Switching to a Dh500 monthly parking subscription that covers Zones A, B, C, and D makes more financial sense. It allows me to park anywhere in these zones, including near my home, and overall, I'll save at least Dh250 a month,” he added.

The season pass is available from Parkin and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority websites and mobile apps.