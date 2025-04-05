Costa Rica Becomes The Epicenter Of Sport Fishing With The Offshore World Championship

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Marina Pez Vela is preparing to host one of the world's most prestigious sport fishing competitions, the Offshore World Championship (OWC), which will take place from April 6-11, 2025. This internationally renowned event will bring together the 45 best fishing teams from different countries, including the United States, Kenya, Australia, and Brazil, among others, who will compete in the waters of the Costa Rican Pacific in search of global recognition.

This tournament is one of the most prestigious sport fishing competitions in the world and attracts elite teams from different countries. Held annually in Costa Rica, it offers an unparalleled setting for fishing enthusiasts and promotes conservation and sustainable tourism in the region.

The Offshore World Championship not only puts Costa Rica in the spotlight of the sport fishing world, but also boosts tourism and the local economy, consolidating Quepos as a top destination for this type of competition. The tournament will kick off with a spectacular boat parade on Monday, April 7, at 6:00 a.m., where the participating vessels will set sail from Marina Pez Vela.

“Quepos, located on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Ric , has earned a solid reputation as one of the most outstanding sport fishing destinations worldwide. This is due to a combination of natural, geographical, and infrastructural factors that make it an ideal location for fishing enthusiasts and professionals,” said Jeff Duchesneau, manager of Marina Pez Vela.

Furthermore, Quepos is especially famous for its marlin and sailfish fishing, two of the most coveted fish in the sport fishing world. The peak season for these species is generally between November and April.

Sailfish are another attraction in the region. This fish is considered one of the most challenging species to fish for due to its speed and agility. The waters of Quepos are known for having one of the highest concentrations of sailfish in the world, attracting anglers from all over the world.

“Sport fishing in Quepos is mostly carried out using catch-and-release principles, which preserves marine species and ensures that the ecosystem remains healthy for future generations,” the spokesperson stated.-

