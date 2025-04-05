UAE's Middle-Aged Singles Are Looking For Love In A Unique Way: On Padel Courts

Modern dating does not have to exclusively mean swiping left and right to match with a potential lover or finding each other's social media accounts and direct-messaging them. Some UAE residents, especially those in their 40s and 50s, are opting for more traditional, face-to-face meetings, but with a creative twist. These middle-aged individuals are looking for love on a padel court.

For David, one of the participants in the padel matchmaking event, meeting people in this sort of setting, where first impressions are made on a court in person rather than online, is more relaxing and preferable. Though he doesn't play the sport himself, he said he came to this event because“it's not serious; it's not like a date where you have to sit in front of someone and say boring things”.

In his early 40s, David has been living in the UAE for 12 years, where he said the dating scene here is almost a“little global congregation of people,” referring to the diverse and multicultural backgrounds of UAE residents. After getting back to the dating scene after two decades of marriage, David said this padel court is a more“traditional and lovely way of meeting someone. It's somehow normal.”

He added he prefers in-person meetings, while describing online dating as uncomfortable.“What I would feel shame in is putting my picture online and having it online. I don't like that,” he said.

Italian expat Irene also shared the same sentiments, saying,“I'm trying to leave the [dating] app and join this kind of event in person.” For her though, coming to an event such as this meant making meaningful connections, not just relationship-wise, but also building friendships. She said she has tried dating apps before, but it almost always ends up in disappointment. She said,“But I also met good people, some of whom are friends of mine now.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Irene also came to this event because she prefers the idea of seeing people in person, whereas swiping can become“distracting as you are not focusing on knowing someone, so it's a bit distracting.”

For Mohammed.S, 44-year-old attendee, it was his third time participating in a matchmaking event. However, he admitted that he prefers more relaxed settings over activity-based events. "I don't prefer padel, personally. I prefer it to be talking and meeting people," Mohammed said, noting that while sports-based matchmaking events serve as icebreakers, they don't necessarily help in forming deeper connections. "If it didn't work by matching, at least you enjoyed your time, that's the reason behind it," he said.

Mohammed discovered the padel event through Instagram and believes that it provides a valuable opportunity for older, busy professionals. "Younger people have universities, gyms, social events and more ways to connect. But for busy people, older people, these events are a good fit."

The padel matchmaking event, organised by Alla Rakhmatullina, began in August 2024. Alla has been a "matchmaker" for over a decade. She typically hosts padel matchmaking sessions every Sunday, accommodating 12 participants – six men and six women. During these sessions, she creates a game schedule where each man teams up with a woman, resulting in a series of six rounds of games. Everyone gets the opportunity to play with each participant. Additionally, there is a major event at the end of the month, allowing between 24 and 38 individuals to join and meet more people for potential matchmaking.

“It all started with a personal experience,” Alla recalls.“I was at the court, playing a social game, when I noticed a guy on the next court. We exchanged smiles, but I didn't know how to approach him.”

After exchanging smiles with a player during a game at Padel and being interested in him, she later discovered he had left his phone number near her belongings only to find out he was married.

“I thought, what if I organise a padel game for people who are for sure single?” Alla said.“At first, they just enjoy the game, but if they like someone, they know at least that the person is single.”

The incident sparked the idea of hosting match-making events exclusively for singles, allowing people to connect over a shared interest.

Originally from Ukraine, Alla has been in the profession since 2006, having worked in Mexico for nearly a decade before bringing her expertise to Dubai a year ago.“There's a lot of work to do here,” she noted about the city's dating landscape. With a growing number of participants and continued success, the matchmaker padel games are quickly gaining popularity as a unique way to connect singles in Dubai.

