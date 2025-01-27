JBA Chairman, Greek Ambassador Discuss Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabbaa met with Greek Ambassador Irene Riga on Monday to explore ways to enhance economic relations between Jordan and Greece, stressing the role of private sector institutions in fostering bilateral cooperation.

Tabbaa highlighted the strong historical ties between Jordan and Greece, calling for joint efforts to strengthen their economic collaboration and capitalize on available trade and opportunities.

He also underscored the importance of increasing Greek investments in Jordan across various sectors and proposed intensifying meetings between business leaders from both countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Tabbaa also suggested establishing a Jordanian-Greek business council to facilitate collaboration.

He noted that trade exchanges between the two countries remain modest and called for discussions on boosting trade by utilising shipping routes through Syrian territory.

Riga welcomed the proposal to establish a joint business council, recognising its potential to strengthen trade and investment ties.

She stressed the need to enhance cooperation, facilitate procedures to attract more Greek tourists to Jordan and explore untapped export opportunities.

Riga also supported resuming trade through Syrian territory to expand economic exchange.

Trade between Jordan and Greece reached $113 million in 2023, an increase from $87 million in 2022, reflecting the growing economic interaction between the two countries.