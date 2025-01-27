(MENAFN- Asia Times) Noah Smith asserts in a commentary republished January 27 by Asia Times that“reshoring US is possible and happening.” His argument is based on egregious misrepresentation of the facts.

Some of his misstatements depend on cherry-picking the date range – for example, a chart that shows battery production up 20% since 2018. But US battery production is down 20% from 2014, if one looks at a long-term chart (below). That's not a success story. Never mind that overall production peaked at 106 on the Reserve in 2007 and now stands at just 99.