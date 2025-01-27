Dollar Dips As A.I. Advances In China Shake Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar closed lower against the Brazilian real for the sixth consecutive day. This decline comes amid position unwinding following news of artificial intelligence progress in China.



The dollar ended trading at R$ 5.9133, down 0.09% against the real. This performance aligns with the global trend. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, fell 0.10% to 107.348 points by 5 PM Brasília time.



The market's focus shifted to external factors, overshadowing domestic economic indicators. Investors reacted to the latest Focus Report before Brazil's Central Bank 's first monetary policy decision of the year.



Economists raised inflation expectations for the 15th straight time to 5.50% for 2025. They maintained their Selic rate projections at 15%. Itaú Unibanco predicts the Copom won't indicate the magnitude of moves beyond March.



They expect two 1 percentage point hikes in January and March, bringing the Selic to 14.25%. The bank notes high uncertainty, with restrictive monetary policy likely impacting the economy more strongly from the second quarter.



International events dominated market attention. A potential trade war between Colombia and the United States was narrowly averted over the weekend.

Diplomatic Tensions and Emerging Market Currencies

President Trump had threatened to increase tariffs on Colombian imports by up to 50% if the country refused to accept deported immigrants. The White House later announced Colombia's agreement to accept the immigrants, avoiding penalties.



This diplomatic resolution eased some market tensions, but uncertainty lingered. Emerging market currencies faced risk-off sentiment in global markets. Investors sought safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc.



This shift was partly driven by news of AI advancements in China , particularly the emergence of the startup DeepSeek. The tech development sparked both excitement and caution in financial markets.



As global dynamics continue to evolve, currency markets remain sensitive to technological breakthroughs and geopolitical developments. The dollar's movement reflects these complex interplays, highlighting the interconnected nature of modern financial systems.

