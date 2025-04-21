403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Vatican Announces Death Of Pope Francis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Vatican announced in a statement on Monday that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.
Pope Francis died after a long struggle with health problems, the statement added.
The late Pope has suffered from bouts of ill health over the past two years. He was hospitalized on Feb. 14 and discharged on March 23.
He was the first Latin American to ascend to the papal throne of the Catholic Church. Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope of the Vatican on March 13, 2013.
Pope Francis died after a long struggle with health problems, the statement added.
The late Pope has suffered from bouts of ill health over the past two years. He was hospitalized on Feb. 14 and discharged on March 23.
He was the first Latin American to ascend to the papal throne of the Catholic Church. Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope of the Vatican on March 13, 2013.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment