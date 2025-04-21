Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Vatican Announces Death Of Pope Francis


2025-04-21 02:01:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Vatican announced in a statement on Monday that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.
Pope Francis died after a long struggle with health problems, the statement added.
The late Pope has suffered from bouts of ill health over the past two years. He was hospitalized on Feb. 14 and discharged on March 23.
He was the first Latin American to ascend to the papal throne of the Catholic Church. Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope of the Vatican on March 13, 2013.

