Large Scale Security Operation Launched In Northeastern Iraq
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A large-scale security operation has been launched in the Hamrin mountain range, northeast of Al Azim area in northeastern Iraq.
Diyala Operations Command Commander Talib Al Musawi said that the operation began from Camp Aisha and is advancing toward its objectives through three main axes: the first from the Injana area, the second from the vicinity of Al-Bu Turaimish village, and the third from near Umm Al-Hawali village.
The goal is to comb the area and pursue ISIS elements, he said, adding that this operation is part of efforts to enhance security and stability in the mountainous areas, which are considered strongholds for ISIS movements.
Iraqi forces, across various formations, continue their efforts to pursue remnants of ISIS and its sleeper cells in different areas of the country, particularly in the north and west.
