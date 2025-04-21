Vodafone Qatar's Profits Rise By 8.1 Percent
Doha: Vodafone Qatar's net profits rose by 8.1 percent during the first three months of this year, reaching QR 162.3 million, compared to QR 150.1 million for the same period last year.
The company's financial statements, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website on Monday, showed an increase in earnings per share to QR 0.038 for the first quarter of this year, compared to QR 0.036 for the same period last year.
