Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vodafone Qatar's Profits Rise By 8.1 Percent

Vodafone Qatar's Profits Rise By 8.1 Percent


2025-04-21 02:00:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Vodafone Qatar's net profits rose by 8.1 percent during the first three months of this year, reaching QR 162.3 million, compared to QR 150.1 million for the same period last year.

The company's financial statements, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website on Monday, showed an increase in earnings per share to QR 0.038 for the first quarter of this year, compared to QR 0.036 for the same period last year.

MENAFN21042025000063011010ID1109454147

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search