Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025
Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available beginning February 26, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results in May 2025.
About Synopsys
Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at .
Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901
