Light Snowfall Likely From Jan 29-Feb 05
Date
1/27/2025 3:18:53 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The weatherman on Monday said that the series of Western Disturbances are affecting Jammu and Kashmir from January 29 onwards and light snowfall is expected at isolated places or scattered places till February 05.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather is expected to remain dry till January 29 afternoon.
However, he said that a series of WDs are affecting J&K till February 5 and under its influence, there is a forecast of light snowfall at isolated places.
“Fresh spell of light rain and snow is expected at scattered places during 29th night and 30th morning & at isolated places during 31st January,” he said, adding that the weather would remain generally cloudy on February 01 and 02 with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places during the period.
Sharing further details, the Director stated that generally cloudy weather is expected on February 03 with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.
Also, on February 04 and 05, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places, he said.
Giving further details, the MeT Director said that the minimum temperature is expected to rise from January 29 by some degrees while the maximum temperature would dip by some degrees and would settle around normal.
Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir is presently witnessing the prolonged dry spell with the first three weeks of this month recording the deficit rainfall of 81 percent from January 01 to January 22.
|
