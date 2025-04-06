Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's Wife, Aims To Pursue Good Work And Achieve Financial Independence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has stressed the importance of being financially independent. This statement comes after multiple speculations about her separation from superstar husband Govinda surfaced last month.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Sunita Ahuja opened up about new beginnings, her children's career and her wish to be financially independent.

She revealed that she has prayed to Mata Rani that she gets to work a lot this year and become completely independent, as both her kids- Tina and Yashvardhan have grown up.

Sunita shared, "I have asked for work, name, fame, and respect from Mata Rani this Navratri."

She added that it is a totally blessed feeling to have your own work and make your own money.

IANS earlier reported that Sunita is in talks for the next season of the popular reality show, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives'.

Sources claim, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of 'The Fabulous Housewives'. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day." However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

In March this year, Sunita Ahuja was in news due to the speculations about her separation from husband Govinda. However, Govinda's manager refuted such rumours claiming that nothing of such sort has been put into action by Govinda.

Talking exclusively told IANS, he shared it then,“Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So, we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn't yet reached us”.

The manager further added that Sunita's recent actions have been intriguing the audience towards Govinda.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. The couple is blessed with two kids, their daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.