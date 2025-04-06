Deepika-Ranveer Grace Screen Space Together For The First Time After Daughter Dua's Birth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh decided to share screen space for the first time after the birth of their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh.

Deepika and Ranveer appeared in an advertisement together for an air conditioner. Sharing the advertisement with the netizens, the brand wrote, "Good looks, good looks & good looks!"

The ad showed Ranveer talking about how guests at their party were enjoying their air conditioners instead of Deepika's food or stories. As Deepika gets upset, Ranveer wins her over saying that he did in fact buy the AC only for her. The clip ends with Ranveer getting a kiss from his ladylove.

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together on screen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, 'Singham Again'. The film showed Deepika as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, whereas Ranveer reprised his role of Simmba from the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Prior to this, these two were seen together in the movies - 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021), where their chemistry was highly appreciated by movie buffs.

Not just that, these two also made cameo appearances in each other's movies 'Finding Fanny' (2014), and 'Cirkus' (2023).

After being in a relationship for some time, Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter on September 8, 2024. During Diwali last year, they introduced their daughter to the world.

Revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh', they penned a meaningful post that read,“Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”