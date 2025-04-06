403
UK Foreign Secretary denounces Israel’s detention of two Labour MPs as “unacceptable”
(MENAFN) Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned the Israeli authorities for barring two Labour MPs from entering the nation and subsequently detaining them.
According to a statement from the Israeli population and immigration authority, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were denied entry due to their alleged intention to "spread hate speech" against Israel.
Lammy remarked, "I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians."
