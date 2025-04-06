403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods claim child’s life in US
(MENAFN) Kentucky is reeling from the tragic death of a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters on Friday, becoming one of at least nine fatalities reported across the United States as a powerful series of storms continues to batter the nation. The relentless weather system, characterized by high winds and torrential rainfall, has also severely impacted states such as Arkansas and Tennessee, hindering crucial recovery efforts on Saturday.
The devastating incident occurred in Frankfort, Kentucky, as the young boy was walking to his school bus stop on Friday morning. He was tragically overtaken by the rapidly rising floodwaters. The Frankfort Police Department confirmed the recovery of his body approximately two hours later, marking a deeply sorrowful moment for the community.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp expressed profound grief at a Friday news conference, stating, "We are deeply saddened at this horrific tragedy that claimed the life of one of our students." The loss has sent shockwaves through the local school district and the wider community.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the tragedy, describing the boy's death as an "unimaginable loss." He further confirmed the death of an adult in Kentucky on Saturday, underscoring the ongoing danger posed by the severe weather conditions.
Meanwhile, forecasters have issued warnings of "potentially historic" rainfall and significant temperature fluctuations expected to sweep across a vast area from the central US towards the East Coast into Sunday. This forecast indicates that the severe weather threat is far from over, and communities in the affected regions remain on high alert.
The devastating incident occurred in Frankfort, Kentucky, as the young boy was walking to his school bus stop on Friday morning. He was tragically overtaken by the rapidly rising floodwaters. The Frankfort Police Department confirmed the recovery of his body approximately two hours later, marking a deeply sorrowful moment for the community.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp expressed profound grief at a Friday news conference, stating, "We are deeply saddened at this horrific tragedy that claimed the life of one of our students." The loss has sent shockwaves through the local school district and the wider community.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the tragedy, describing the boy's death as an "unimaginable loss." He further confirmed the death of an adult in Kentucky on Saturday, underscoring the ongoing danger posed by the severe weather conditions.
Meanwhile, forecasters have issued warnings of "potentially historic" rainfall and significant temperature fluctuations expected to sweep across a vast area from the central US towards the East Coast into Sunday. This forecast indicates that the severe weather threat is far from over, and communities in the affected regions remain on high alert.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment