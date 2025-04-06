403
Vance requests from Trump to kick Waltz out
(MENAFN) During a private White House discussion, US Vice President J.D. Vance and other senior officials reportedly suggested that President Donald Trump dismiss National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after a mishap in which Waltz unintentionally included a reporter in a confidential conversation about US military strikes in Yemen, according to sources speaking to Politico.
The insiders revealed that Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and personnel chief Sergio Gor advised Trump that Waltz’s mistake might warrant firing. Although the president acknowledged Waltz’s error, he ultimately decided against dismissing him, reportedly wanting to avoid giving the media or Democrats a victory.
The leak, initially reported by The Atlantic, revealed that Waltz had mistakenly added editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a confidential Signal chat discussing airstrikes on Houthi militants. Waltz has since taken full responsibility for the incident, calling it "embarrassing" and blaming it on a technical glitch.
Trump largely downplayed the situation, labeling the media’s reaction a "witch hunt" and asserting that no classified information was compromised. He also praised the military operation as successful.
Vance publicly supported Trump’s decision, even bringing Waltz along on a high-profile trip to Greenland and defending the national security team.
Despite the president's continued backing, Politico suggested that Waltz’s position could be precarious, with some allies predicting he may be let go in the near future. Sources also alluded to tensions between Waltz and his colleagues, claiming he had overstepped his role. Waltz's spokesman dismissed these reports as baseless gossip, affirming that Waltz retains Trump’s full support.
