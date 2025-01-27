Brazil’S Meat Production To Reach 31.56 Mn Tonnes

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil is expected to produce around 31.56 million tonnes of meat, including beef, poultry, and pork, in 2025, according to projections by Brazilian crop agency Conab. The institution has estimated last year's production at 31.57 million tonnes, pointing to stability this year compared to 2025, influenced by the performance of pigs and poultry.

Conab expects poultry production to have reached 15.31 million tonnes in 2024, with a projection of 15.66 million tonnes in 2025. Beef production reached 10.91 million tonnes in 2024 and is expected to decline to 10.37 million tonnes in 2025. Pork production was 5.36 million tonnes in 2024, with a potential increase to 5.53 million tonnes in 2025. Conab also estimates egg production for consumption at 45.8 billion eggs in 2024 and 48 billion eggs in 2025.

