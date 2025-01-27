TRAILER PARK GROUP ANNOUNCES KEY NEW HIRES AND INITIATIVES TO DRIVE INNOVATION AND GROWTH IN 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chris Hannan Joins as Head of Sports to Expand TPG's Impact;

Entertainment Leaders Jill Gershman, Steve Davis, and Joshua Rogers Join AV Division

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailer Park Group, the global leader in entertainment marketing and content production today announced that it is reaffirming its commitment to creativity, collaboration, and innovation as it begins 2025. With an eye toward strengthening its position as a leader in the space, the company has announced several strategic new hires and initiatives to drive success in the year ahead.

Chris Hannan Appointed as Head of Sports

As part of its strategic focus on sports marketing, Trailer Park Group has named sports industry veteran Chris Hannan as Head of Sports. Hannan brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role. Most recently, Hannan led the BIG3 Basketball league as CEO, where he successfully drove the league's growth with new corporate partnerships, enhanced its brand presence, and expanded its distribution and fan base. Before that, he spent three years as Executive Vice President, Sales Integration at Endeavor, where he played a pivotal role in aligning sales and content strategies across the agency's sports properties and clients. Earlier in his career, Hannan dedicated 19 years to FOX Sports, serving in various executive positions that spanned marketing, communications, sales strategies, social media, and audience engagement for some of the network's most iconic sports programming including the NFL, FIFA, MLB, College Properties, NASCAR, NBA, USGA, and original programming.

Hannan's role as Head of Sports will entail deepening Trailer Park Group's relationships with sports properties and programming, creating new partnership opportunities, and identifying strategic acquisitions.

"Chris's vision and experience make him uniquely suited to build upon our existing sports marketing capabilities and to take them to new heights," said David Messinger, CEO of Trailer Park Group. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to diversify our portfolio and expand our impact in the world of sports."

Reimagining the AV Business

In the AV division, Trailer Park Group welcomes new leaders across Streaming, Film, and Broadcast. Jill Gershman joins as Senior Vice President, Creative Director, bringing extensive creative expertise from her time at Buddha Jones, ABC, and Disney Entertainment Television. Steve Davis joins as Director of Agency Operations for One Studio, with a background that includes key roles in the launch of Paramount+ and tenures at ABC, Warner Bros., and CBS. And Joshua Rogers joins as SVP, Creative Director. Previously, Rogers was VP of TV and Streaming at Zealot; and before Zealot, he was with Buddha Jones for 15 years, most recently as Head of TV/Streaming.

These strategic hires come as the company reimagines its AV business to meet the evolving needs of its clients through forward-thinking solutions and innovative marketing strategies.

"The addition of Jill Gershman, Steve Davis, and Joshua Rogers to our AV team marks a pivotal moment for Trailer Park Group as we reimagine this core area of our business," said Messinger. "Jill and Joshua's creative expertise and Steve's operational acumen bring a dynamic synergy that will drive innovation and elevate the services we provide to our clients. Their leadership underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve by delivering exceptional storytelling and seamless production."

Strengthening Social Capabilities

Trailer Park Group continues to expand its social media expertise under the leadership of Pete Callaro, who pioneered social strategies and produced marketing creative for global brands like Coca-Cola, Carnival Cruise Lines, and Dunkin'.

Last year, Callaro was joined by Antonia Baker, a highly accomplished strategic consultant focused on social marketing with deep expertise in entertainment and tech that included pivotal roles at Twitter-where she launched Twitter Spaces-as well as Food Network, MTV Viacom, and Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Productions. Jessica Babila also joined Trailer Park Group's Integrated Entertainment Marketing team as VP of Entertainment Social, bringing a wealth of experience that spans theatrical marketing at Fox Atomic and New Regency Productions, as well as agency-side expertise in marketing movies and entertainment, most recently with Stampede.

With Callaro, Baker, and Babila's combined leadership, in concert with Trailer Park Group's many internal social experts, Trailer Park Group is poised to drive innovation in social across every area of the business.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter, I am incredibly proud of how we are building upon our team of exceptional creative, production, and strategic experts with these accomplished new colleagues," Messinger added. "In 2025, we will continue to push the boundaries of creative excellence and embrace innovation, all while remaining agile in an ever-changing industry, to best serve our clients."

About Trailer Park Group:

Trailer Park Group is the industry leader in entertainment marketing and content production spanning N. America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Specializing in Streaming, Film, Gaming, Music, and Sports, Trailer Park Group delivers best-in-class creative, strategy, and production capabilities across its specialty studios-Trailer Park, Art Machine, Mirada, MXW, White Turtle Studios, Mutiny, and Dark Burn Creative. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Trailer Park Group

