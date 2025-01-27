KRCS Applauds ICRC's Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames on Monday praised the humanitarian efforts made by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in helping people in need.

This came in a statement for KUNA after Al-Maghames meeting with ICRC-GCC head Mamadou Sow.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ties, cooperation and means to enhance those relations in the field of humanitarian aid.

Al-Maghames noted that a presentation to highlight Kuwaiti efforts in aiding the people in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan, was shown.

On his part, Sow praised KRCS's efforts and cooperation with ICRC to achieve humanitarian goals and improve the living situations of people in need in different parts of the world. (end)

ss







MENAFN27012025000071011013ID1109133736