Inflectra Earns AWS Competencies In Life Sciences And Education, Cementing Leadership Across Regulated And Collaborative Sectors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a global leader in enterprise-grade software solutions, proudly announces that its flagship platform, Spira , has achieved the prestigious AWS Competencies in Life Sciences and Education . These achievements, combined with Inflectra's October 2024 induction into the prestigious AWS ISV Accelerate Program, underscore the company's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions for complex, regulated, and collaborative environments.

The AWS Competency Program distinguishes AWS Partners with demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in specialized industries and use cases. With these two new competencies, Inflectra now holds four AWS Competencies, building on its earlier achievements of the AWS DevOps Competency and AWS Public Sector Competency. Together, these accomplishments solidify Spira's position as a robust, all-in-one platform that meets the needs of mission-critical projects across life sciences, education, government, and enterprise sectors.

AWS Life Sciences Competency: Driving Regulatory Excellence

Inflectra's AWS Life Sciences Competency showcases Spira's ability to empower pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and medical device manufacturers to navigate the stringent regulatory environment while accelerating innovation.

End-to-End Traceability : Spira integrates seamlessly with AWS services like AWS Lambda to centralize lifecycle management

Streamlined Validation and Risk Management : Built-in compliance functionality simplifies validation processes and ensure alignment with critical industry standards, including FDA 21 CFR Part 11 , GxP , and ISO 13485 . Unmatched Security : Spira offers flexible deployment options, including on-premise and private cloud solutions, meeting the strict data protection needs of the life sciences sector.

These capabilities are further enhanced by Spira's integration with AWS Bedrock , which enables advanced AI-driven features like intelligent test automation and predictive risk analysis, making compliance and risk management faster and more reliable.

AWS Education Competency: Empowering Scalable Learning Solutions

The AWS Education Competency reflects Inflectra's expertise in supporting academic institutions, non-profits, and development organizations. Spira helps these organizations innovate, scale, and streamline operations, fostering collaboration and driving greater impact.

The recognition in education aligns with Inflectra's history of supporting public sector initiatives through its AWS Public Sector Competency. Spira has already proven its effectiveness in delivering scalable solutions for government agencies and non-profits, enabling them to achieve their missions with confidence.

A Platform Built to Transform Mission-Critical Industries

Inflectra's recognition across four AWS Competencies-DevOps, Public Sector, Life Sciences, and Education-solidifies its role as a trusted partner for organizations operating in high-stakes environments. Spira's adaptability to unique industry needs, enhanced by powerful AI capabilities and AWS's cutting-edge infrastructure, positions it as a market-leading solution for innovation, compliance, and operational excellence.

With its October 2024 induction into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Inflectra delivers even greater value to its customers. Customers benefit from faster access to innovative features, improved cloud-native integrations, and the assurance that Inflectra's solutions meet AWS's rigorous standards for reliability and scalability. By aligning with AWS best practices, Inflectra empowers organizations to achieve enhanced efficiency, reduced complexity, and seamless scalability for future growth.

About Inflectra

Founded in 2006, Inflectra helps organizations manage projects, requirements, risks, and quality assurance. With its award-winning products, including Spira, Inflectra specializes in serving high-assurance and regulated industries such as life sciences, the public sector, and education. By leveraging the power of AWS, Inflectra delivers secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that drive success for customers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Thea Maisuradze, CMO

+1 202-558-6885

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Inflectra

