Alico, Inc. To Present At The Microcap Conference 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at The Microcap 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place on Thursday, January 30th, 2025 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Management will discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and opportunities. To register for the conference or one-on-one meeting, visit .

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida's agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq:“ALCO”) at .

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:



Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani ; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends. Entertainment Headliner : A special performance by Tom Papa , celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.



Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit .

