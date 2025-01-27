JUDGE DAN STIDHAM & BRANDON TOSTI SHAKE IT OFF, ON SUNDAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HON. DAN STIDHAM & BRANDON TOSTI

MERT ROBERTS & LUCAS FERRARA ON SHOW POSTER

One man discusses his career in sports and entertainment, the other shares his role in a triple homicide.

- Lucas A. Ferrara, co-HostNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern), our special guests on SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! -- one of AM970 's most popular talk shows -- will be the HON. DAN STIDHAM and BRANDON TOSTI.Dan Stidham -- currently a full-time Arkansas District Court Judge -- was previously an attorney engaged in a broad range of litigation, including serving as a Public Defender. It was in that capacity, he became deeply involved in one of the most well-known murder trials in American history: the 1993 triple homicide of three 8-year-old boys, which is the subject of his new book, "A Harvest of Innocence." We'll be speaking to Dan about his involvement in that case and his criminal justice reform efforts.Brandon Tosti -- with experience in corporate partnership activation, event management, and sports marketing -- has held roles with national soccer tours, professional sports, and entertainment venues. He has authored two books, the latest being "Bright Lights & Long Nights," which chronicles his 18-year career in sports. On our next show, Brandon will share inspiring stories and humorous moments from his life.Join Dan, Brandon, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team, live -- Sunday, February 2, 2025 -- from 7-9 PM (Eastern) by tuning in to AM970 radio (if you're in the New York Tri-State area), or you can listen to the broadcast here:Should you miss the live program, catch us 24/7 on your favorite“podcatcher” of choice – including, Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among others.We'll heal all that irks you. Or... we'll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

SHAKE IT OFF PROMO WITH DAN STIDHAM & BRANDON TOSTI

