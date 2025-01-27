President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Aleksandr Lukashenko

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Aleksandr Lukashenko on his re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

"Esteemed Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus.

Your decisive victory in the reflects the high level of trust placed in you and the support of the people of Belarus for your consistent efforts to strengthen statehood and public order, improve the well-being of the population, and implement democratic reforms across all areas of public life.

I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to contribute to strengthening and expanding the traditional ties of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as to developing mutually beneficial collaboration for the welfare of our peoples and countries.

Esteemed Alexander Grigoryevich, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the progress of the friendly people of Belarus," the letter reads.