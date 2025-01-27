President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Aleksandr Lukashenko
Date
1/27/2025 8:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Aleksandr Lukashenko on his re-election as
President of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews
reports.
"Esteemed Aleksandr Grigoryevich,
I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of
the Republic of Belarus.
Your decisive victory in the elections reflects the high level
of trust placed in you and the support of the people of Belarus for
your consistent efforts to strengthen statehood and public order,
improve the well-being of the population, and implement democratic
reforms across all areas of public life.
I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to
contribute to strengthening and expanding the traditional ties of
friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Belarus, as well as to developing mutually beneficial collaboration
for the welfare of our peoples and countries.
Esteemed Alexander Grigoryevich, I wish you robust health,
happiness, and success in your high state activities for the
progress of the friendly people of Belarus," the letter reads.
