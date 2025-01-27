(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smokeless Tobacco Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Form, Route, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smokeless tobacco market size was valued at USD 21.4 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 30.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.82% from 2025-2033. Asia Pacific currently dominates the market, holding a market share of over 37.5% in 2024.

The growing awareness about the harmful impacts of smoking cigarettes, rising demand for flavored smokeless tobacco, and increasing investments in snuff and gutka represent some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Smokeless Tobacco Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for smokeless tobacco among the masses due to its ease of use, affordability, pleasant flavor, and reduced health risks as compared to smoking represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for smokeless tobacco as it contains twice as much nicotine as an average cigarette, which attracts users who consume high doses of nicotine. This, along with the wide availability of smokeless tobacco through online and offline distribution channels, is currently propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, key manufacturers are extensively investing in smoke-free varieties, such as snuff and gutka, across the globe. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the harmful impacts of smoking cigarettes is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Governing agencies of several countries are also undertaking initiatives to increase the excise duty on cigarettes, which is catalyzing the demand for smokeless tobacco.

Apart from this, the growing demand for flavored smokeless tobacco, such as peach, apple, honeydew, strawberry, pineapple, honeysuckle, champagne, and prune, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the increasing number of betel leaf shops and brick-and-mortar stores across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global smokeless tobacco market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type, form, route, and distribution channel.

Type Insights

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the type. This includes chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, snuff, and others. According to the report, chewing tobacco represented the largest segment.

Form Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the form has also been provided in the report. This includes dry and moist. According to the report, dry accounted for the largest market share.

Route Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the route has also been provided in the report. This includes oral and nasal.

Distribution Channel Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the smokeless tobacco market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, tobacco stores, online stores, and others.

Regional Insights

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global smokeless tobacco market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

Some of the companies include:



Altria Group

British American Tobacco

DS Group

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

Mac Baren Tobacco Company

Swedish Match Swisher

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Smokeless Tobacco Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Chewing Tobacco

6.2 Dipping Tobacco

6.3 Dissolvable Tobacco

6.4 Snuff

6.5 Others

7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Dry

7.2 Moist

8 Market Breakup by Route

8.1 Oral

8.2 Nasal

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Tobacco Stores

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.3 India

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.7 Others

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Others

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Others

10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Altria Group

British American Tobacco

DS Group

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

Mac Baren Tobacco Company

Swedish Match Swisher

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900