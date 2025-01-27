Greenbacker Secures Nearly $1 Billion Financing To Support Acquisition And Construction Of Largest Solar Project In New York State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Greenbacker, together with Hecate Energy, has completed the development of its largest clean project to date. After acquiring the project from Hecate, Greenbacker closed on financing in conjunction with commencing construction.

Greenbacker partnered with six of the world's leading project finance banks and institutions to secure $869 million in construction-to-term, letter of credit, and tax equity bridge loan financing and with a global manager for an additional $81 million development loan facility. The 674 MWdc solar project is expected to power over 120,000 New York homes, support hundreds of green jobs.



NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“Greenbacker”), an independent power producer and energy transition-focused investment manager, today announced it has secured $950 million in aggregate financing to support the acquisition, construction, and operation of its largest clean energy project to date. When complete, the 674 MWdc / 500 MWac utility-scale solar farm (“Cider”) will be the largest solar project in the state of New York.

Greenbacker acquired Cider from Hecate Energy LLC (“Hecate”), one of the largest renewable energy developers in the US. The two companies initially entered into a development partnership in 2021 to bring the project through development, financing, and the commencement of construction.

Following the acquisition, Greenbacker closed on an $869 million financing composed of a construction-to-term loan, a tax equity bridge loan, and letters of credit. The financing was led collectively by six Coordinating Lead Arrangers: MUFG, KeyBanc Capital Markets, ING Capital LLC (“ING”), Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., New York Branch (“Intesa Sanpaolo”), Societe Generale, and Wells Fargo. MUFG and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as the Co-Documentation Agents and Co-Administrative Agents; ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Societe Generale, served as Co-Syndication Agents; ING and Wells Fargo served as Co-Green Structuring Agents. ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Societe Generale acted as Bookrunners.

Greenbacker also successfully closed on an $81 million development loan with Voya Investment Management (“Voya IM”). The development loan with Voya IM was utilized to support Cider's late-stage development, preliminary construction activities, and equipment procurement.

With committed funds totaling nearly $1 billion, Cider represents another milestone for Greenbacker-its largest project financing to date.

“Greenbacker has called New York home for 14 years, and we're proud to be both the owner of the largest solar energy project in the state's history and a driving force in accelerating its ambitious clean energy goals,” said Charles Wheeler, CEO of Greenbacker.“This substantial achievement-the result of successful collaboration across a group of top-tier institutions, including our long-time development partner Hecate-will create hundreds of green jobs, deliver affordable clean power, and help continue to build a sustainable future for New Yorkers.”

Cider also marks the third clean energy collaboration between Greenbacker and Hecate. Over the past several years, Greenbacker has acquired over 70 MWac of utility-scale solar in New York from the developer.

“Hecate is proud to once again partner with Greenbacker to complete the development of the Cider Project, which represents a landmark accomplishment for renewable energy development in the state,” said Nick Bullinger, Hecate's Chief Operating Officer.“This project embodies Hecate's mission to make impact at scale building out clean generation to power our future.”

“This is the latest in a long history of project financing transactions with Greenbacker, highlighting our ongoing commitment to deploying capital with high-quality partners to help grow the clean energy industry,” said Gregory Berman, Director KeyBanc Capital Markets.

“This transaction reflects our strong partnership with Greenbacker, belief in its sustainability mission, and commitment to advancing clean energy in New York and nationwide,” said Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana, Director at MUFG.

Cider will utilize approximately 2,500 acres of land in Genesee County, where it began construction in late 2024. The project is expected to generate enough annual clean electricity to power approximately 120,000 average New York households.1

“Greenbacker's successful closing on this development loan facility and the bank syndicate's construction and long-term facility is a pivotal achievement for our organization,” said Carl Weatherley-White, Greenbacker's Head of Capital Markets.“Finalizing $950 million in capital to build the largest solar project in New York is a testament to the deep expertise and dedication of all parties involved.”

Sheppard Mullin and Barclay Damon served as counsel for Greenbacker; Winston & Strawn LLP served as counsel for Hecate; Winston & Strawn LLP and Rath, Young, and Pignatelli, PC served as counsel for the bank syndicate; Latham & Watkins LLP served as counsel for Voya.

Greenbacker is committed to empowering a sustainable world by connecting individuals and institutions with investments in clean energy. As of September 30, 2024, the company's fleet of clean energy projects have produced over 10 million MWh of clean energy since 2016, abating more than 7 million metric tons of carbon2 and supporting thousands of green jobs.3

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides asset management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its asset management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders-while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit .

About Hecate Energy

Hecate Energy was founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans and has successfully developed 4.1 GWs of projects to construction or operations. Hecate believes in establishing beneficial, sustainable, and collaborative partnerships with the host communities where its projects are located and tailors each renewable energy project it develops to better meet the needs of project stakeholders.

Hecate Energy has entered over 6 GWac of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) across 55 PPAs with 24 counterparties as well as projects that are selling through merchant markets. Projects that Hecate has developed and that are constructed or are under construction include over 4 GWac of solar projects and 103 MWac of battery storage projects totaling over $6 billion in asset value. Hecate has an active development pipeline of over 43.7 GWac of renewable projects.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be“the world's most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management (IM) has approximately $392 billion in assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2024, across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients' needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Greenbacker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations.

