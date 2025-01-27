Astronomically Next Friday Marks First Day Of Sha'ban

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that next Friday, corresponding to January 31, 2025, will be the first day of Sha'ban 1446 AH, and next Thursday, corresponding to January 30, 2025, will be the last day of Rajab this year, according to accurate astronomical calculations conducted by specialists at QCH.

Executive Director of QCH, Eng. Faisal Al Ansari said that the crescent of the month of Sha'ban for the year 1446 AH will be born Wednesday, corresponding to January 29, 2025 (the day of investigation) at 15:37 Doha local time (12:37 GMT).

Eng. Al Ansari explained that the crescent of the month of Shaban will be set four minutes before sunset on Wednesday, corresponding to Jan. 29, 2025 (the day of investigation).

Therefore, it is impossible to see the crescent of the month of Sha'ban for the year 1446 AH on the evening of the day of investigation in the sky of the State of Qatar and most Arab and Islamic countries.

According to astronomical constants, the movement of the moon in its orbit around the Earth is what determines the beginnings and ends of the Hijri months, while the movement of the Earth in its orbit around the sun is what determines the beginnings and ends of the Gregorian months.