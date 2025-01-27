UN Secretary-General shares greetings for Lunar New Year

(MENAFN) On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his warmest greetings for the Lunar New Year, or Chinese Spring Festival, in a video message. He began his message by saying "Chunjie Kuaile," which translates to "Happy Spring Festival" in Chinese.



Guterres expressed his pleasure in sending well wishes to everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year, highlighting that it marks the beginning of the Year of the Snake. He explained that the snake symbolizes wisdom, resilience, and renewal, qualities that can guide people through challenging times. He encouraged all to embrace these traits in their efforts to renew their commitment to peace, equality, and justice.



In his message, Guterres also expressed his gratitude to China and its people for their ongoing support of the United Nations. He acknowledged China's steadfast backing of multilateralism and global cooperation, urging everyone to embrace new beginnings with hope and determination to create a better future for all.



Concluding his message, Guterres wished for the Year of the Snake to bring good health, happiness, prosperity, and fresh starts for people around the world.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109132784