Sybiha To EU Council Of Foreign Ministers: 16Th Package Of Russia Sanctions Must Be Strong

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his speech at the EU Council of Foreign Ministers via videoconference, Foreign Andrii Sybiha stressed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The head of Ukrainian stated this on X , Ukrinform saw.

“The current sanctions must be extended, and the 16th package must arrive soon and be strong. The U.S. stance on sanctions is clear. The EU should also act resolutely,” Sybiha wrote.

The minister added that he had briefed his EU counterparts on the latest battlefield developments and the pressing needs of Ukrainian defenders.

The top diplomat emphasized that Ukraine and the European Union are ready to expand defense cooperation and investments, and expressed gratitude to the EU and its member states for supporting Ukraine.

As reported, the EU Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday are considering the situation of Ukraine, including the extension of restrictive measures against Russia that the European Union has already applied.