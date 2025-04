​The FTSE 100 index continues to drift sideways, with buyers still defending the area above 8600, but no sign of a push above 8700 to clear resistance from Tuesday and Wednesday. A clear idea of the next possible move awaits a break of this range.

​Repeated attempts to rally yesterday were beaten back, as the downward move from the Nasdaq 100 Wednesday high continued. The selling has halted overnight around 19,800, but buyers will need a close back above 20,000 to suggest that the move higher from a week ago is still intact. Renewed declines target 19,400, and then on to the March lows.

