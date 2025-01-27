Israeli authorities issue orders to demolish all homes in borders of Jerusalem, Bethlehem

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli authorities issued orders to demolish all homes in the village of al-Nu'man, located on the borders of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, as part of plans to annex the area into the occupied city of Jerusalem.



Hassan Brejia, director of the Bethlehem office for the Wall and Settlement Affairs Commission, reported that Israeli Jerusalem Municipality workers, accompanied by forces, entered the village and handed out demolition notices for 45 homes, which constitute the entire housing in the village.



Brejia warned that the move is part of an Israeli plan to integrate the village’s land into Jerusalem’s municipal borders. Jamal al-Darawi, head of the village council, explained that the demolition orders were issued under the pretext of illegal construction, although the village predates 1948, with the last house built in 1993. He added that Israel's ultimate aim is to displace the village’s residents and annex the area into Jerusalem.



The village, home to 150 people, covers 1,500 dunams (about 1.5 square kilometers), and its houses are built with traditional stone. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in 2024, Israel demolished 1,058 Palestinian structures in Area C of the West Bank, including 192 homes, displacing 860 Palestinians and affecting nearly 38,000 others. Area C comprises about 60% of the West Bank and remains under full Israeli control as per the Oslo Accords of 1993.

