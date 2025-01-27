Yemen FM Touts Kuwait's Unwavering Backing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Foreign Dr. Shaya Zindani on Monday commended Kuwait's unwavering support to Yemen, citing relentless positions in this regard by the Kuwaiti leadership, represented by the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

He made the statement to KUNA and Kuwait TV while giving a lecture at Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Institute on the latest Yemeni situation and the efforts of the international coalition and the State of Kuwait to re-stabilize Yemen and put a peaceful end to its crisis.

The Yemeni foreign minster, who is in Kuwait on an official visit, said that the Yemeni people appreciate Kuwait's humanitarian, charitable and developmental aid to their country.

He pointed out that Kuwait always stands side by side with the Yemeni people in joy and sorrow, speaking highly of fraternal relations between both countries and their brotherly peoples.

Zindani added that his visit to Kuwait mainly aimed at promoting bilateral relations between Kuwait and Yemen and creating new horizons of cooperation in various domains. (end)

