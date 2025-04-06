403
Survey uncovers thousands of dolphins in India's rivers amid survival concerns
(MENAFN) The Ganges River, one of India's most revered and historically significant rivers, serves as a critical habitat for the Gangetic dolphins, which are distinct from their oceanic counterparts in many ways. These unique river dolphins have adapted to the turbid waters of the Ganges-Brahmaputra river system, possessing long, slender snouts and reduced eyesight, rendering them nearly blind. Instead of relying on vision, they use echolocation to navigate and hunt for prey in the murky river waters.
The Gangetic dolphin, scientifically classified as a species of river dolphin, holds the distinction of being India's national aquatic animal. These dolphins are predominantly found within the Ganges-Brahmaputra river system, located in the northern regions of the nation.
The recent survey conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India sheds light on the population status of these enigmatic creatures. Spanning 58 rivers across 10 states from 2021 to 2023, the survey marks the first comprehensive effort to count the river dolphins, revealing a population of approximately 6,327 individuals in India. This count includes 6,324 Gangetic dolphins and only three Indus dolphins, the latter being more commonly found in Pakistan. The survey results underscore the precarious state of these species, both classified as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
