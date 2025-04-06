403
Russian ballistic missile attack injures several in Kyiv
(MENAFN) A Russian ballistic missile attack struck the Ukrainian capital early Sunday morning, leaving more than three individuals wounded, according to Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies. The incident unfolded as multiple explosions echoed across Kiev on early Sunday prompting the activation of air defense systems, as reported by Kyiv's military administration.
The aerial assault has resulted in fires in the Darnytskyi and Obolon urban districts. The Kyiv military administration stated in a Telegram post that rescue teams are on their way to the site.
"Explosions in the capital. Air defense is in operation. Stay in shelters!" stated Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, according to recent media reports. He further noted, "The missile attack on Kiev is still ongoing."
As of 7:16 a.m. local time (0416 GMT), the aftermath of the strikes was still being addressed, with the State Service for Emergencies reporting that "128 firefighters and 27 units of equipment were still working to deal with" the situation.
Since early hours of the morning, specifically at 7:16 a.m. local time (0416 GMT), the city remained in a state of heightened alert as emergency services diligently worked to address the damage caused by the recent strikes. The State Service for Emergencies had deployed a substantial response effort, with 128 firefighters actively engaged in the response operations. These dedicated professionals were supported by 27 units of specialized equipment, all aimed at tackling the various challenges presented by the situation.
