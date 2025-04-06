Use Tech To Meet Green Fodder Deficit: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh stressed upon the need for technology-led interventions to address the prevailing national green fodder deficit, currently estimated at 11 per cent, an official said on Sunday.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, said that while only 8.5 million hectares are presently under cultivated fodder, the country possesses approximately 11.5 million hectares of grasslands and nearly 100 million hectares of wastelands that can be harnessed efficiently.

He called for the efficient utilisation of these underused resources is essential for achieving fodder self-reliance and improving livestock productivity.

The Minister visited the ICAR–Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI) in Jhansi on Saturday to assess the ongoing research efforts and field-level innovations aimed at enhancing fodder availability and sustainable grassland management.

Accompanied by Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Alka Upadhyaya, and Animal Husbandry Commissioner Abhijit Mitra, the Union Minister interacted with scientists and reviewed a comprehensive exhibition showcasing the latest fodder technologies and best practices being promoted by the institute.

He emphasised the importance of perennial grasses that are tolerant to abiotic stress, highlighting their potential to rejuvenate degraded lands, contribute to ecological balance, and provide sustainable green fodder throughout the year.

Reiterating the government's commitment to building a resilient livestock sector, Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated that science, innovation, and cooperative governance would be the cornerstones of advancing fodder security and achieving Atmanirbhar Krishi and Pashupalan.

Secretary Alka Upadhyaya underlined the significance of state-level convergence to support the wider adoption of location-specific fodder technologies.

She highlighted the scope for integrating fodder cultivation in fallow spaces within coconut orchards in Kerala as a promising example of such convergence.

To further promote this model, she informed that a joint meeting will be held in Kerala on April 8 2025, bringing together representatives of the state government, KVKs, and IGFRI scientists.