403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal bus crash in Southern Brazil claims lives of university students, faculty
(MENAFN) A tragic accident unfolded in southern Brazil on Friday when a bus carrying university students and faculty from the Federal University of Santa Maria tragically veered off a highway, claiming the lives of more than seven individuals and injuring 20 more. The incident took place on state highway RSC-453 in the town of Imigrante, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, a region that shares borders with Argentina and Uruguay.
The bus, filled with young minds and their mentors, was a part of one of Brazil's esteemed public universities. In the wake of the accident, injured passengers were swiftly transported to a nearby facility in the city of Teutonia for urgent medical attention.
In response to the heartbreaking event, the Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, expressed profound sorrow by offering his condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirming the state’s commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster. "The state is in mourning," he stated, recognizing the depth of the tragedy.
Currently, authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crash. The investigation seeks to provide clarity and answers to prevent future occurrences of such catastrophic events. As the community grapples with the aftermath, it stands united in support and solidarity, mourning the loss and hoping for the recovery of those injured.
The bus, filled with young minds and their mentors, was a part of one of Brazil's esteemed public universities. In the wake of the accident, injured passengers were swiftly transported to a nearby facility in the city of Teutonia for urgent medical attention.
In response to the heartbreaking event, the Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, expressed profound sorrow by offering his condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirming the state’s commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster. "The state is in mourning," he stated, recognizing the depth of the tragedy.
Currently, authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crash. The investigation seeks to provide clarity and answers to prevent future occurrences of such catastrophic events. As the community grapples with the aftermath, it stands united in support and solidarity, mourning the loss and hoping for the recovery of those injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment