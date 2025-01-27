Actors Sebastian Stan & Haley Lu Richardson Support Claire's Place Foundation LA Fire Emergency Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fund provides critical aid to cystic fibrosis community impacted by wildfires

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires in Greater Los Angeles, Claire's Place Foundation , a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), has launched a LA Fire Emergency Fund . This program addresses the vital needs of the CF community, offering funds for air purifiers, temporary lodging and other supplies during this crisis. To date, more than 30 grants have been distributed, with more on the way.

Oscar nominee Sebastian Stan, a dedicated supporter of Claire's Place Foundation, made the first generous donation to kick off this lifesaving initiative. Joining him in contributing to the cause is White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson and other esteemed members of the Hollywood community. Their donations highlight the impact of collective action in safeguarding the most vulnerable during this crisis.

“Wildfires are devastating for everyone, but for individuals with CF, the stakes are even higher,” said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager.“CF is a life-threatening genetic condition that primarily affects the lungs, making clean air a fundamental necessity for those impacted. The fine particles in wildfire smoke, which can travel long distances, pose a prolonged threat to their already delicate lungs. This fund allows us to address the critical needs of our community during this challenging time, ensuring they have the resources to protect their health.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Research Institute (CFRI) has also made a generous donation to the LA Fire Emergency Fund, showcasing their dedication to serving as a global and local resource for the CF community. This collaboration underscores the importance of uniting CF non-profits to ensure that CF families have access to essential supplies, especially in times of crisis.

The Claire's Place LA Fire Emergency Fund provides one-time grants to individuals with CF or their caregivers to address urgent, time-sensitive needs resulting from the wildfires. A primary focus of the fund is providing air purifiers to CF families, protecting vulnerable individuals from hazardous smoke and particulate matter in the air. Other key areas of support include covering the costs of:



Food and nutrition

Temporary lodging for families forced to evacuate Additional supplies essential to health and safety

Grants are distributed quickly via PayPal, Venmo or Zelle, ensuring recipients can access funds immediately.

Support the Cause

Claire's Place is calling on the community to contribute to the fund . Every contribution helps protect the health and well-being of CF families facing the challenges of wildfire conditions.

Criteria for Eligibility



The patient or dependent must have a confirmed CF diagnosis, verified by a hospital professional. Applicants must reside in Los Angeles County or surrounding areas impacted by the wildfires.

How to Apply



A hospital professional (e.g., social worker, doctor, or nurse) must submit a referral describing the client's financial need due to the fires in combination with their CF diagnosis. Referrals can be submitted through this link Once a referral is received, the client will be sent an application link to complete their request.

For more information about the Claire's Place LA Fire Emergency Fund or to learn how you can support this initiative, please visit: .

About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire's Place Foundation, Inc . is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Small Nonprofit of the Year” and“Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit .





