Tensions Between India, Pakistan Flare After Kashmir Attack
(MENAFN) Indian authorities reported on Saturday that 175 people were apprehended across the Anantnag region in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.
This follows a brutal incident earlier in the week in which unidentified assailants took the lives of 26 individuals.
In response, law enforcement agencies carried out large-scale cordon and search efforts throughout the district.
The violent act has significantly heightened friction between the two nuclear-capable nations. India, attributing the attack to elements operating across the border, responded with far-reaching countermeasures.
These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—a vital agreement established in 1960 to regulate water-sharing between the countries—along with the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, cancellation of Pakistani travel permits, and stricter regulations on media broadcasts.
In response, Pakistan firmly denied the accusations. The country retaliated by expelling Indian diplomats, halting the issuance of visas to Indian citizens, closing its airspace to Indian flights, and ceasing all trade activity, including that conducted through intermediary nations.
Additionally, Pakistan suspended the Simla Accord, a pivotal 1972 agreement aimed at managing disputes between the two neighbors.
Pakistan also issued a stern warning that any Indian effort to impede or reroute the water flow governed by the Indus Waters Treaty would be seen as an "act of war."
Pakistani officials emphasized that such a treaty cannot be terminated by one side alone.
Amid rising hostilities, India's Ministry of Information released new guidelines barring news outlets from airing real-time footage of military activities or the deployment of armed personnel, citing "national security" as the justification.
Kashmir remains a long-standing flashpoint in India-Pakistan relations, as both countries assert full sovereignty over the territory while actually administering only portions of it.
