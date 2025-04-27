403
Russian Forces Defeat All Ukrainian Troops from Kursk
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Saturday that Russian forces have successfully expelled all Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk region.
A video was released by the Kremlin's press service, showcasing Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov briefing Leader Vladimir Putin about the conclusion of the military operation.
Gerasimov reported that "the last settlement in the territory of the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian units."
He further explained that Ukraine's attempt to make progress in the region was unsuccessful, which led Russia to redeploy its forces from other fronts in order to consolidate control over the area for future strategic negotiations.
"The Kyiv regime's plans to create a so-called strategic foothold and disrupt our offensive in Donbas have failed," Gerasimov declared.
He also highlighted that during the initial phase of the operation, the Russian military halted the Ukrainian offensive, forcing their troops to adopt a defensive position.
Based on Gerasimov, the operation's most active stage started on March 6, with Russia launching a coordinated offensive in all directions.
A sabotage unit, moving through a gas transmission system, infiltrated deep into Ukraine's defensive positions.
This caused a disorderly retreat of Ukrainian forces, and within five days, the occupied area shrank by 2.5 times.
As the operation continued, Russia's forces defeated and pushed out the remaining elite Ukrainian units from the Kursk region.
