NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Case

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Pahalgam terror attack case, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The investigation was being done by the J&K Police so far, and the NIA has taken over the case on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, according to a press release.

The NIA teams have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday (April 23), a day after the attack.

The probe agency has intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, overseen by an Inspector General (IG), a Deputy Inspector General (DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley.

The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir, said the media release.

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists.

The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation.

On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire on sightseers in the Baisaran meadows, a popular travel destination in the mountainous region of Pahalgam.

At least 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national were killed in the massacre. Eyewitnesses have described the scenes of horror as the terrorists approached them, asked for their religion and opened fire on them from close range. Of the 26 killed, 25 were Hindu men who were singled out for their religion.

Since a massive operation has been launched in the valley to trace the killers. Several suspects have been detained, and the houses of ten declared terrorists have been demolished.